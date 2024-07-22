Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Foundation of Light, Sunderland AFC's official charity, has recognised outstanding students from its Study Programme, Adult and Family Learning at an end of academic year awards evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winners: clockwise from top left, Terri-Ann Senior (with tutor Leanne Somerville), Millie Hunter, Jason King and Joel Swan. | 3rd party

Study Programme is an alternative education provision for young people, who are aged 16-19, to engage and inspire them to develop work and life skills to improve their chances.

Adult and Family learning supports those aged 19 and over to enhance their employability and home skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards were given out and linked to each of the Foundation’s six organisational value alongside awards for Young, Adult, and Community Learner of the Year.

Lesley Spuhler, who is the CEO of the SAFC charity, presented the awards alongside staff from across its Skills department.

Winners included Jason King, who overcame his nerves of trying different food which were a symptom of his learning difficulties and found a new passion for cooking and preparing different meals with Foundation of Light’s Cooking on a Budget course.

Another was Terri-Ann Senior who stood out on the Supporting Teaching and Learning programme which earned her permanent employment at the Foundation of Light where she has continued to make an impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terri-Ann, who is now a teaching assistant at the Foundation, added: “I was happy to be nominated at the first skills award night, but never thought I’d win.

“It’s so nice to be recognised for the work I have done, although I couldn’t have done it without the amazing support I had from Leanne [Somerville] as my tutor, Craig [Martin] and Mark [Triggs] when I was struggling.

“I can’t wait to get started on the next course.”

Runner up Charles Ubeh with Family. | 3rd party

Adult Skills lead Sarah Coyne said: “It was a great night to celebrate the amazing achievements of our community, adult, and youth learners.

“We are very proud of all of our learners and to see so much pride and positivity in the room after so much hard work and overcoming of barriers was brilliant.”

After the event, learners were given the chance to speak to some potential employers and further education providers at a careers event on their final day of term.