Sunderland AFC’s official charity, the Foundation of Light, has received over £250,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund, to promote men’s mental health and resilience and reduce stigma surrounding self-harm and suicide.

The project, Game of II Halves, supports men aged 16+ in Sunderland, giving them skills, confidence and knowledge to lead mentally resilient lives.

The project will engage with 300 men. By partnering with Samaritans, the Foundation of Light uses football to draw under-represented and vulnerable men into meaningful conversations about their mental health.

The project aims to deliver positive change by promoting mental health and resilience, reducing the stigma associated with self-harm and suicide and lowering incidences of these issues.

The programme involves activities and workshops such as SHUSH training, developing listening skills through the Samaritans, dedicated match days, linking mental health to Sunderland AFC Fan Zone experiences, recruiting and training community ambassadors and signposting other support groups across the city.

Lee Crosby, head of Informal Community Education at the Foundation of Light said: "The Game of II Halves project is hugely important for men aged 16 years and upwards in Sunderland for several reasons.

"Mental health problems, such as depression and anxiety, are common. Raising awareness helps in identification and interventions, preventing these issues from escalating.

“The Foundation of Light uses the power of the Sunderland AFC brand to attract a large audience. This increased visibility can help effectively spread the mental health awareness message across local communities, promoting positive engagement and trust in the information and messages being shared.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, we will ensure that our funding contributes to men in Sunderland living healthier lives and improving their overall wellbeing now and in the years to come."

Duncan Nicholson is head of Funding for the North East & Cumbria the National Lottery Community Fund.

He said: “We’re proud to support amazing projects like Game of II Halves, which strengthen society and enable Sunderland and South Tyneside communities to live healthier lives and improve their health and wellbeing.

“Suicide prevention is crucial, and community projects which help not only get to the root of issues but help train and upskill others to improve their listening skills and be able to spot changes in their friends and families’ behaviours is invaluable.”

The grant is hugely welcome and much-needed.