The Foundation of Light, is taking more steps to improve men's mental health and resilience, thanks to a funding boost for the Game of II Halves initiative.

Sunderland footballers (from left) Jack Clarke, Dan Neil and Timothée Pembélé are backing the programme. | 3rd party

The foundation, Sunderland AFC’s official charity is among nearly 250 charities and community groups across the North East and Cumbria to receive a share of National Lottery funding over the past three months.

The Game of II Halves programme targets men aged 16 and over in Sunderland, offering them the skills, confidence and knowledge needed to lead mentally resilient lives.

By partnering with the Samaritans, the charity uses the game of football to start meaningful conversations about mental health, reaching under-represented and vulnerable men, promoting mental wellbeing and reducing the stigma around self-harm and suicide.

Those taking part in the scheme benefit from a variety of activities and workshops, including SHUSH training to develop listening skills, dedicated match days and mental health-linked experiences at Sunderland AFC Fan Zone.

The initiative also involves recruiting and training Game of II Halves community ambassadors and directing individuals to additional support groups within the city.

Alan Johnson, is a retired NHS manager and Game of II Halves ambassador. He emphasised the importance of the programme.

He said: "Having the Foundation of Light running mental health education is very important for the people of Sunderland. It helps provide healthy mental health education and signposting to many vulnerable people in the city.

"I am proud to wear my Game of II Halves hoodie and do my bit on behalf of our city."

Lee Crosby, head of Informal Community Education at the foundation, said: "The Game of II Halves project is crucial for men aged 16 years and upwards in Sunderland.

"Raising awareness helps in identification and interventions, preventing these issues from escalating.

"The Foundation of Light uses the power of the Sunderland AFC brand to attract a large audience, spreading mental health awareness effectively across local communities."

The charity’s efforts are supported by a £250,000 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund, which allows the charity to continue making a positive impact on men's mental health and overall wellbeing in Sunderland.