Sunderland AFC has finally revealed where the commemorative bricks in a panel of its Wall of Fame are to be moved.

The bricks are to be moved to this section of wall beside the Stadium of Light's main entrance. | Sunderland Echo

More than 700 bricks are to be re-made then placed in a new panel on the exterior of the Stadium of Light's West Stand. This is currently a curved section of wall immediately to the left of main entrance as you face it.

The plan to remove over 700 bricks from their current location at Panel 8 in the the North East Corner was announced on May 4. The move is to accommodate new ticketing arrangements.

The club has not said why it has taken 61 days to explain to fans where and when the bricks are going. However, supporters are now assured that the bricks can still be viewed at any time.

SAFC has estimated that "447 supporters will be affected", but has not explained how that figure was arrived at.

The Echo has asked the club about that and the time taken to give full details. Fans were told in May they would be contacted in June, but received no word until July.

None of the Echo's questions have received a direct answer, but supporters have now been contacted by email.

The club’s email said: "All new bricks were ordered in June and upon delivery, which is estimated to take 10 weeks, installation will take place and you will be invited to the Stadium of Light for a commemorative opening ceremony.

"We continue to recognise the immense emotional significance of personalised bricks and encourage all fans who wish to view the existing panel eight to do so prior to 22nd July, which is the date it will be removed.

"On 18th July, we will also be hosting an open day for all supporters impacted to view the new location and tour the Stadium of Light.

“If you are interested in attending, please email [email protected] and include a preferred time AM or PM.

The existing Panel 8 bricks are scheduled for removal on Monday, July 22. | Sunderland Echo

"If you have any further questions throughout the interim period, please reach out and our team will be more than happy to support."

The Echo understands that bricks in the new panel will be in the same positions as in Panel 8.