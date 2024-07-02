Sunderland fans still in the dark over Stadium of Light bricks after deadline passes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland fans are still in the dark over the moving of commemorative bricks at the Stadium of Light.

Little information has been added by the club, 58 days after it announced the move. | Sunderland Echo

Sunderland AFC announced on its website in May that bricks dedicated with the names of fans and their loved ones would be on the move, with a new location to be revealed in June 2024.

But with July now here, supporters are still awaiting news.

In an online statement on May 10, the club said: “In June, the club will invite the fans affected to the Stadium of Light to present the new location of their personalised bricks."

On May 25 some of those affected received a club email reiterating this, which read: "We will be providing a further update in June. This will include an invitation to view the new area of the stadium that panel eight will be moving to."

Fans are still waiting for this and work to remove the bricks does not yet appear to have started.

The brick move was first announced on May 4 when SAFC said Panel 8 of the stadium's Wall of Fame, outside the ground's North East Corner, was being shifted, later confirming that this was to accommodate ticketing operations.

The bricks, many of which pay tribute to fans' families and friends who are no longer with us, have been there for over 25 years. They were first sold by the club to supporters in November 1996.

On May 10 the club asked supporters to "reach out" and make contact regarding the bricks. Panel 8 contains over 700 inscribed bricks in three sections.

The club estimates that "447 supporters will be affected", but has not explained where that figure comes from.

When the news was first announced on May 4, SAFC said: "We understand the deep emotional and personal significance associated with personalised bricks and we will be engaging closely with the fans impacted to discuss the steps involved in this process."

It added: "A member of our team will subsequently be in touch to ensure you are supported throughout this process, which we will endeavour to handle with care and consideration."

However, the wait goes on and supporters remain in the dark over the new location of the bricks.