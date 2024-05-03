Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former players gathered at the Heaven Branch’s plaque unveiling outside the Stadium of Light's in February 2023.

Sunderland AFC supporters’ Heaven Branch, set up to recognise loyal fans who have passed away, has secured £10,700 Lottery funding to improve its services.

Set up in 2021, the branch has fans who have left us installed in posts such as chairman and secretary. Bradley Lowery, who succumbed to cancer aged just six, is branch mascot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are now over 300 late “members” alongside 3,000 family and friends.

The branch offers solace and support to the bereaved and the National Lottery Community Fund grant will boost the expert counselling now on offer.

They have a monthly peer group to help a lot bereaved individuals and families who might be struggling.

Many need expert advice and some are referred for professional help, which can take up to 10 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-founder Joanne Youngson applied for Lottery funding some time ago and has been awaiting a response. The branch was in the middle of dealing with a typical case when the funding decision came through.

Joanne said: “We were helping one of our fans, a season-ticket holder who lives in Watford. He was really struggling after the death of his grandad,” she said.

“As we were doing that, I got the news about the Lottery funding. It seemed so apt and I’m delighted.

"We find we are now being contacted by friends and families of fans even before their loved one dies, they are often receiving end-of-life care and this can be so hard to deal with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their reaching out to the Heaven Branch shows how much our service is needed.

“I’ve worked with Impact North East, a Sunderland-based counselling service, and the help of Sharon Boyd at Impact, has been invaluable. I applied for Lottery funding and I’m delighted that it has come through.

“We have immediately earmarked the majority of this for Impact North East to offer the branch their excellent counselling service.

“This will secure many, many hours of professional counselling for Heaven Branch people who are struggling. It’s great news and that should last us 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Impact North East previously helped us mainly with group sessions.