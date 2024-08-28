SAFC and council get behind Women's Rugby World Cup in Sunderland
England play the opening fixture at the Stadium of Light on Friday, August 22, 2025.
The Red Roses' opposition in the fixture will be announced in October, along with the rest of the tournament schedule. Sunderland provides the competition's second largest venue after Twickenham, which hosts the final.
England were runners-up to hosts New Zealand in 2021 and hope to go one better on home soil.
An promotional event at the Stadium of Light was attended by Katy Daley-Mclean, former England captain, 2014 World Cup winner and University of Sunderland graduate, alongside tournament managing director Sarah Massey.
Cross-sport backing came from broadcaster and former England footballer Karen Carney.
David Bruce, SAFC chief business officer, has told the Echo: "It's an incredible honour for the football club to showcase our magnificent venue and our amazing city to the world.
"Any venue that gets the opportunity to host an opening game at any major tournament is a huge deal.
"As a supporter of everything good that goes on in the city, for us to be right at the core and opening our stadium to an audience that's going to be intrigued by the women's game is really special to us."
"The draw is made in October, so we wait with bated breath."
Cllr Michael Mordey, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "It's an amazing opportunity for Sunderland to host the opening game. It puts Sunderland on an international stage.
"It shows a city that's transforming and gives us an opportunity to show everything that is great about Sunderland; and I'm delighted to welcome the Red Roses to kick off their campaign here.
"Hopefully we'll set them off on a journey to winning the tournament.
"Sunderland has a reputation as an events city. I couldn't be prouder to have the opening game, not just any game, when the eyes of the world will be on Sunderland; on England."
Ticket demand for the match is expected to be high. Fans are encouraged to register now on the tournament website to enter the pre-sale which takes place between September 24 and October 8.
Tickets for the Sunderland opener are between £5 and £45.
