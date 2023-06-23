An unsung hero of Sunderland's 1973 FA Cup run has taken his place in the city's Fans Museum.

John Tones was one of five members of the Black Cats' squad who featured in the run-up to the big day only to miss out on a place in the starting 11 or on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender played twice in the campaign, lining up in the opening 3rd round match, a 1-1 draw away to Notts County on January 13, and then notching up another start in the replay at Roker Park three days later, which saw the Black Cats run out 2-0 victors and set up a 4th round tie against Reading.

Plans to honour the winning side were approved in October 2020, with St Michael’s ward councillor Michael Dixon later suggesting it be extended to those who had also played their part on the road to Wembley.

Southwick lad

Freedoms are traditionally given by the city council to citizens who make ‘significant contributions to the wellbeing and community spirit of Sunderland.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John now lives in Australia and the pandemic meant he was unable to make it home for the presentation evening at the Stadium of Light.

He was represented on the evening by friends Peter Gibson, Eddie Davison and Norman Taylor, as well as Norman's grandson Olly, and they collected his Freedom scroll on his behalf.

He finally got his hands on it today - and took it straight to the Fans' Museum to hand it over to founder Michael Ganley.

A Southwick lad born and bred, John is delighted that his honour will go on display so close to where he grew up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was reunited with former team-mate Bobby Kerr and old pals from his days with Sunderland schoolboy during his visit.

'The museum is great'

"This is the first time I have been back in nine years," he said.

"I could not make it back for the ceremony, Covid prevented it - our borders were closed."

It was John's first visit to the museum and he was impressed with what he had seen.

John was reunited with old friends during his visit

"Michael is a Sunderland fanatic, isn't he?", he said.