Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Short but sad video says it all

This is the sad scene as Marks and Spencer closed its doors for the final time in Sunderland city centre.

How very sad.

The Echo was there to film the last few moments of the branch on May 25, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a little piece of Wearside history, but a sad thing to watch, as for the first time that anyone can remember, there is no M&S in High Street West after the latest blow to the city centre.

The store is being closed as the firm focuses efforts on its new, expanded branch at The Galleries Retail Park.