Sad scene at 5pm on Saturday, May 25, 2024 as Marks and Spencer closes its Sunderland city centre store - for good

By Tony Gillan
Published 25th May 2024, 17:56 BST
Updated 26th May 2024, 10:34 BST
Short but sad video says it all

This is the sad scene as Marks and Spencer closed its doors for the final time in Sunderland city centre.

The Echo was there to film the last few moments of the branch on May 25, 2024.

Work immediately began to blank out the store’s windows with signs stating it is now closed, and signposting shoppers to the nearest branch.

Such signs have become all too familiar to town and city centres is the UK sees a decline in high street retail.

It’s a little piece of Wearside history, but a sad thing to watch, as for the first time that anyone can remember, there is no M&S in High Street West after the latest blow to the city centre.

The store is being closed as the firm focuses efforts on its new, expanded branch at The Galleries Retail Park.

The new-look store opens on May 30 at 9am.

