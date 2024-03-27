Runners celebrate Chariots of Fire ahead of city run events
Runners celebrated an iconic film with a free event as part of the build-up to the 2024 Sunderland City Runs weekend.
Around 60 people from across the North East who already have entered the races met at Roker Beach, where they met Steve Cram and took part in a training run organised by Sunderland Olympian Aly Dixon.
The training session was then followed by a special screening of the film Chariots of Fire at the Fire Station, attended by its producer David Puttnam and one of its stars, Nigel Havers.
The occasion was part of the build up to this year’s Sunderland City Half Marathon and 10K, which will be held on Sunday 12 May.
After their run, participants were treated to refreshments at Fausto Coffee before heading to the film screening.
The event was organised by the Sunderland City Runs team, with support from Everyone Active and Fausto.
Race organises said it was an opportunity to thank runners for supporting the Sunderland City 10K and Sunderland City Half Marathon, which will take place in and around the city centre on Sunday 12 May, organised by Events of the North in partnership with Active Sunderland.
The races will follow routes that take in many of Sunderland’s most famous landmarks, including the marina and beach. Places are selling fast and are available now at https://sunderlandcity10k.com.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.