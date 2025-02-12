Rugby takeover at Sunderland AFC Fan Zone

The Women's Rugby World Cup | SCC

The Women's Rugby World Cup trophy will be the star attraction at Sunderland AFC's pre-match fan zone.

The trophy’s appearance is part of a rugby takeover of the fan zone on International Women's Day, on Saturday 8 March.

Families coming along to the fan zone at the Beacon of Light ahead of the Sunderland v Cardiff City match will be able to try their hand at a whole range of exciting rugby inspired activities on the day.

Councillor Beth Jones, Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council, said: "We're thrilled to have secured the Women's Rugby World Cup trophy for our fan zone takeover on International Women's Day.

"With just months to go until England's Red Roses kick off the opening match of the Women's Rugby World Cup at the Stadium of Light on Friday 22 August, the fan zone event is a great opportunity to showcase everything rugby has to offer.

"Even if you don’t know anything about the sport, it's a fantastic way to immerse yourself in all things rugby.

"There’ll be something for everyone no matter what your age or ability, including walking rugby, fun fitness sessions with a rugby twist, children’s activities, tag rugby, and rugby skills on show from local clubs, as well as the chance to hear about the new T1 rugby offer coming soon to the city.

"So this is a brilliant chance to come along and find out all about our Active Sunderland community rugby offer and learn more about our fantastic local rugby clubs. You'll also be able to find out how to get tickets for the England v USA opening match. And, you can even have your photo taken with the Women's Rugby World Cup trophy."

The Beacon of Light will be hosting the fan zone take over from 12.30-2.30pm on Saturday 8 March, with match-goers and non match-goers alike welcome to come along and join the fun. All activities are free.

Match-goers will also be able to see girls from Houghton Rugby Club's under 12's team demonstrating their rugby skills when they take to the pitch at the Stadium of Light at half time during the Cardiff City game.

The fan zone takeover is being organised by the RFU, University of Sunderland, local rugby clubs, the Foundation of Light, SAFC, Sunderland BID, Newcastle Falcons and Sunderland City Council.