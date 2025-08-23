The RSPCA are searching for homes for five North East dogs.

The RSPCA, in Durham, is appealing to find homes for several dogs in their care who have waited a combined total of 302 days for someone to adopt them.

The long-stay dogs have unfortunately been unlucky so far so staff at the RSPCA Felledge Animal Centre, in Chester-le-Street, are desperate to find them the perfect forever homes.

Luka Atkinson, Felledge centre manager, said. “Our centre is full-to-bursting with dogs at the moment and there are many lovely pooches in our care who have sadly had no interest from potential adopters whatsoever.

“We are appealing to anyone who is looking to bring a dog into their life to please adopt don’t shop.

“There are so many dogs in need of homes here at our centre and we have no idea why these sweet dogs haven’t been snapped up yet!”

Take a look at the five dogs who are in need of a forever home:

Tanner

Tanner was rescued by the RSPCA in June after she was found living in poor conditions.

The 10-year-old black and tan lurcher crossbreed is a sweet pooch who warms the hearts of everyone that has the pleasure of meeting her.

Unfortunately her sad past does mean that she can be worried by loud noises and unfamiliar faces but she is a gentle girl who just needs a new family who will show her the love she deserves.

Tanner gets on well with other dogs, having previously lived with them and she seems to grow in confidence around them.

If you think you can give her a home, visit Tanner’s page at: https://www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/search/details/-/Animal/TANNER/ref/268165/rehome.

Tanner. | RSPCA

Luna

Three-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Luna came into care over a year ago in July 2024.

She was rescued by following welfare concerns and was initially being cared for at the RSPCA Leeds Branch before being transferred to Felledge in the hope that a move may help find her the home she so desperately needs.

Luna can be wary of new people but once she gets to know them, she becomes a very friendly girl.

She will need an adult-only home with adopters who have had previous experience of dogs like Luna.

You can view Luna’s profile at: https://www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/search/details/-/Animal/LUNA/ref/259236/rehome.

Luna. | RSPCA

Minty

Minty was rescued in March from a property with a large number of animals who were sadly emaciated and living in poor conditions.

The five-year-old tan greyhound arrived into care underweight and with a severe tail injury, which ultimately had to be amputated.

Minty is a gentle, fun-loving and affection dog who loves letting out bursts of playful energy.

As a retired racing greyhound, he wears a muzzle on walks and is fully comfortable with this. He would also like an adult-only home with no visiting children.

If you think you can give Minty a home, then visit his profile at: https://www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/search/details/-/Animal/MINTY/ref/265210/rehome.

Minty. | RSPCA

Fig and Annie

Springer Spaniels Fig and Annie came into the RSPCA’s care after being rescued from a property with around 80 dogs living in unsuitable conditions.

The pair of two-year-old white and live coat-coloured dogs are quite nervous as a result of their sad start in life.

Fig. | RSPCA

Since arriving at Felledge, both Fig and Annie have come on leaps and bounds and will need an owner who can continue their training and build up their confidence.

They would suit an adult-only home and despite their similarities, they are not being rehomed together.

You can view their profiles at:

Annie. | RSPCA

Beau

Clumber Spaniel Beau was rescued in June from a home with multiple animals.

It is likely that the one-year-old dog has spent the majority of time living outside so it may take some time for him to adjust to live in a home environment.

Beau can be anxious and worried when meeting new people but once he gets to you know, he is a sweet and friendly boy.

The RSPCA states that he is very sociable with other dogs so he could potentially live with another dog in his new home.

You can view his profile here: https://www.rspca.org.uk/local/felledge-animal-centre/findapet/details/BEAU/265279/rehome.

For more information about RSPCA Felledge, visit: https://www.rspca.org.uk/local/felledge-animal-centre.