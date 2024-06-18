Royal honour for Washington man who captained the QE2

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The man who was the last captain of one of the world’s most famous ships has been recognised for his services to the Royal family.

Captain Ian McNaught, who lives in Washington, captained the QE2 before it became a floating hotel in Dubai.

The former Monkwearmouth School pupil was awarded the Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (CVO) in the Queen’s New Year Honours List in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now he has been made a Knight Commander of the order in King Charles’ Birthday Honours list for 2024.

Capt Ian Macnaught at home | sn

The Royal Victoria Order is open only to those who have given personal service to the Monarch, members of the Royal family, or to any viceroy or senior representative of the Crown.

Ian’s latest honour is recognition for this work as deputy master of Trinity House London, a charity dedicated to safeguarding shipping and seafarers, and providing education, support and welfare to the seafaring community, as well as maintaining nearly 600 aids to navigation worldwide, from lighthouses, to buoys and beacons, and the latest satellite navigation technology.

Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, is master of Trinity House and nominated Captain Macnaught for his latest award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian admitted it had been a challenge to keep the news under wraps: “I actually found out a couple of months ago but you are not allowed to tell anybody about it,” he said.

Ian Macnaught in his formal regalia | Ian Macnaught

“I was thrilled to pieces, especially as it is an honour in the Royal Victorian Order, which is a personal gift from the Royal family.

“The master of Trinity House is the Princess Royal, so she was my boss, and this is a personal thank you from her, not just for me but for everybody who has worked to support the charity’s work.

“For somebody from the Merchant Navy to receive this is a very great honour indeed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian has now stepped down from his role to spend more time at home in Washington with wife Susan, but has not given up his lifelong connection with ocean, continuing to work with organisations such as the Sea Cad4ets..