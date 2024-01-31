Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An MP is on the warpath over the state of a footpath.

Easington MP Grahame Morris has called on Durham County Council to replace the 'eyesore' path in Seaside Lane, Easington Colliery, which he says was significantly damaged during the demolition of the Former School building.

The county council recently completed work to repair the footpath, but Mr Morris says a mix of paving and tarmac has left the path uneven and an 'eyesore'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The footpath is in Seaside Lane, Easington Colliery

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Morris, who has written to the council, calling for the path to be reinstated to an acceptable standard, said: "The work carried out on Seaside Lane falls below an acceptable standard.

"The Council say they want to improve the villages where we live, work, and visit, which does not align with slapdash work on this footpath.

"The mix of old and new tarmac, alongside paving, makes the surface uneven and hazardous to pedestrians and those with mobility issues.

"This standard of work would not be acceptable elsewhere in County Durham, and it is not acceptable in Easington Colliery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The council is our principal authority for delivering regeneration and economic growth locally, and work such as this creates a perception that they simply do not care about East Durham.

"Pavements are the most basic infrastructure, and the Council should give more due care and attention to creating attractive communities where people want to live, work, and visit.”

But Cllr John Shuttleworth, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for highways, rural communities, and community safety, defended what he said had ben a sort-term solution to the problem to safeguard pedestrians: "We have received Mr Morris’ letter and will be responding to him as soon as we can," he said.

"Our team of inspectors carry out routine checks of all footpaths across County Durham and in this location they regularly find paving stones which are broken or damaged as a result of cars parking illegally on the pavement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Broken and damaged paving stones can be a hazard, and, therefore, in the interests of public safety, a temporary bitmac reinstatement was made.