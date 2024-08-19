Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A row has erupted between Sunderland AFC and an iconic brewery over the decision to remove one of its beers from the Stadium of Light.

Happier times...the announcement of the original deal | SAFC

Maxim was established by former employees at Sunderland’s Vaux brewery, which had a long and successful association with Sunderland AFC. Club mascot Samson is even named after the beer.

But brewery bosses say they were informed in July 2024 that the club had taken the decision to end the deal two years early and so removed their pumps from the stadium, only to be asked to reinstall them for the first two home games of the season.

“To invoke a legal clause to kick out the very popular Samson Smooth from a small loyal supplier after three years is damaging to the reputation of Maxim Brewery and the club’s supporters,” said a statement.

A Sunderland AFC spokesman confirmed the decision to cease selling Samson Smooth - but said the club had hoped to continue to stock other Maxim beers.

“Sunderland AFC’s only legal agreement for the sale of all beer products at the Stadium of Light is with Molson Coors, its exclusive pouring rights partner.

“Ahead of the new season, SAFC will be introducing several new products to further enhance its comprehensive offering.

“Although this would have resulted in some changes to the provision of Maxim Brewery’s Samson Smooth on matchdays, the club hoped to retain a range of Maxim’s products to offer to supporters throughout the upcoming season.

“After engaging with Maxim Brewery throughout the week in an attempt to reach a positive outcome for all parties, including our supporters, the brewery declined all future opportunities and opted to remove its products entirely.”

A statement from Maxim denied this was the case: “At no time did the club ever suggest that a range of Maxim’s products could be offered to supporters and in any event the new five-year agreement with Coors only allows for one draught guest product at a time.

Samson has been available at the Stadium of Light since 2021 | NW

“We are more than disappointed that a small brewery with strong recent and historical links to the support of Sunderland AFC has been treated this way and can only apologise to the majority of fans that Samson Smooth will not be on the bars in the SOL.”

A spokesperson for Molson Coors Beverage Company emphasised that the business had not been involved in the decision to remove Samson Smooth from the Stadium of Light’s bars: “Our partnership agreement is with Sunderland AFC only.

“While we support the Club’s commitment to ensuring a locally brewed beer is on the bar alongside our own brands, SAFC determine who that local brewer is, and we have no involvement in that decision.”