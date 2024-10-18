Rotary club urges good causes to sign up for Big Swim

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland charities and other good causes are being urged to take the plunge.

Washington Forge Rotary Club is holding its annual swimathon - now rebranded as The Big Swim - at the New Town’s leisure centre next month.

Teams can sign up to swim for 30 minutes and raise funds for their chosen charity or other good causes such as schools, youth clubs or Scout and Guide troops.

“This is the ninth year we have run it,” said Rotary organiser Bob Twist.

“Up to this year, it has been the Swimathon but it has now been rebranded as The Big Swim - it makes sense when there are other events such as The Big Walk and The Big Bike Ride.”

The event is open to anyone, with swimmers free to raise funds of which the Rotary Club retrains a share for its own use and Bob is urging teams to think who they plan to support.

“Sometimes people come along on the day and they have not chosen who to raise funds for,” he said. “They just decide on the day itself what charity they want to help.”

The Big Swim will take place between 9am and 3.30pm on Sunday, November 3.

Anyone who wants to sign up can up by visiting www.washingtonforgerotary.org.uk or e-mailing Bob direct on [email protected].