Roof blasted off South Shields lighthouse as Storm Babet hits
Winds of more than 50mph are hitting the coast
This is the sad scene up the coast as a North East landmark falls victim to Storm Babet.
Winds of more than 50mph are battering Sunderland and the North East, with heavy rain forecast.
The ligthouse at South Shields is one of the casualties of storm damage, with the roof blasted from the structure as heavy winds and waves hit the South Pier.