Roof blasted off South Shields lighthouse as Storm Babet hits

Winds of more than 50mph are hitting the coast

By Ross Robertson
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 11:59 BST
This is the sad scene up the coast as a North East landmark falls victim to Storm Babet.

Winds of more than 50mph are battering Sunderland and the North East, with heavy rain forecast.

The ligthouse at South Shields is one of the casualties of storm damage, with the roof blasted from the structure as heavy winds and waves hit the South Pier.

In Sunderland, sea foam has been forming like snow at the sea front as the wind whips the waves, creating surreal scenes.