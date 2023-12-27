Sunderland mum sees 250 people 'paying it forward' with astonishing gifts of kindness
'People care. It shows there are nice people out there'
A mum from Sunderland has given the gift of hope this Christmas - and more than 250 people have already joined her quest.
Cheryl Archbold wanted to repay the kindness which was showed to her when her little girl Beatrix was seriously ill in hospital.
Her way of saying thank you
People made meals for her family.
One group gave her funds while she stayed at Beatrix's bedside and could not go to work.
Cheryl, meanwhile, is saying thank you in the best way possible - by running a 'pay it forward' group which helps people in need.
So many great causes have been helped
So far, their achievements have included;
* Helping a Sunderland family whose son suffers with heart defects and chronic lung disease.
* Supporting a self-employed Durham mum whose job has been affected by bus strikes.
* Helping a poorly little girl to have a wig fitting.
* Backing another Durham mum whose son was in hospital for a year.
* It helped the parents of a premature baby who was living in special care.
* And it gave support to grandparents who took on three children after their mum died.
250 members and counting
The group is called Bea's 500 Crew and 250 people have signed up so far. The hope is to reach 500 members.
Members of Bea's 500 Crew pay money into a pot at £1 a week before a decision is made on which cause should be supported next.
"Without our members my £1 is pretty useless, but together we can do amazing things," said Cheryl.
"It is all about that satisfaction. I was a mum who was helped out. I have received that kindness.
"When you have been on the end of that, it's that motivation which can make a difference to someone else.
"It is simple. It is effective and it is my way of saying 'people do care and there are nice people out there'."
Cheryl was already a member of a similar group called Friends 500 based in Merseyside.
"When we were discharged from hospital, I immediately knew that I wanted to replicate the group in the North East."
To find out more about Bea's 500 Crew, visit here.