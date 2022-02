Emergency services were called to the scene on Whickham Street in Roker shortly before 4pm on Tuesday, February 15, after receiving reports of an explosion.

Two men were taken to hospital, with one of them remaining in a critical but stable condition.

On Thursday, February 17, a digger could be seen at the site as work starts to ensure that the property is safe.

The street is currently cordoned off to members of the public and it is unclear when it will reopen.

1. Clean up operation Work has started to ensure that the site in Whickham street is safe. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. Assessing the scene Safety workers were on site to assess the damage. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3. Behind the property Both the front and back of the property were destroyed in the blast. Photo: TWFRS Photo Sales

4. Abandoned Residents have had to leave their properties following the blast. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales