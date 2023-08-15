News you can trust since 1873
Roker Beach reopens to swimmers after 'high sewage pollution' warning

The closure has been blamed on human error.

By Ross Robertson
Published 15th Aug 2023, 15:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 18:33 BST

A Sunderland beach has reopened after swimmers were warned to keep out of the water due to 'high sewage pollution'.

The red flag flying at Roker Beach.
The red flag flying at Roker Beach.

The RNLI Lifeguard team at Roker beach flew the red flag and put up a sign reading 'beach closed due to high sewage pollution'.

The sign at Roker Beach today.
The sign at Roker Beach today.
It comes as the investigation continues into athletes falling ill after the World Triathlon Championships in the city.

The UK Health Security Agency revealed its preliminary findings today, August 14, stating Norovirus is the 'most likely' cause of 88 participants falling ill with vomiting and/or diarrhoea.

The beach at Roker has now reopened and a foamy substance in the water has been identified as naturally-occurring algal bloom, rather than sewage.

A Sunderland City Council spokesperson said it appeared the beach had been closed as a result of a well-meaning mistake: "It would appear that the flag and notice were put up in error.

"They have since been taken down."

The beach closure today comes after growing concerns over water quality off the Sunderland coast, and national concerns over sewage discharges.

The council and Northumbrian Water, which is responsible for the sewerage network, have, however, previously stressed that Roker and Seaburn beaches both have 'excellent' water quality and been granted Blue Flag awards.

Cllr Sam Johnston, Conservative councillor for the St. Peter’s, which includes the Roker area, called for action after the beach closure.

"Our community deserves a safe, clean beach that we can enjoy all year round," he said. "We need urgent action and strong leadership to return to the standard expected at what should be a beautiful, Blue Flag beach.” 

