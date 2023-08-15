Swimmers have been warned to keep out of the water at Roker Beach in Sunderland due to 'high sewage pollution'.

The red flag flying at Roker Beach.

The RNLI Lifeguard team at the beach is flying the red flag and has put up a sign reading 'beach closed due to high sewage pollution'.

Brown-beige scum can also be floating on the water at the beach.

Scum on the water.

The RNLI, Sunderland City Council and Northumbrian Water have all been approached for comment.

The UK Health Security Agency revealed its preliminary findings today, August 14, stating Norovirus is the 'most likely' cause of 88 participants falling ill with vomiting and/or diarrhoea.

The beach closure today comes after growing concerns over water quality off the Sunderland coast, and national concerns over sewage discharges.

The council and Northumbrian Water, which is responsible for the sewerage network, have, however, stressed that Roker and Seaburn beaches both have 'excellent' water quality and been granted Blue Flag awards.

Cllr Sam Johnston, Conservative councillor for the St. Peter’s, which includes the Roker area, called for action after the beach closure.

“Our community deserves a safe, clean beach that we can enjoy all year round," he said.