Roker Avenue blaze: update from Tyne & Wear Fire & Rescue
Plumes of smoke could be seen rising into the night sky over Roker Avenue after fire broke out in a terraced house.
Five appliances attended the scene and, thankfully, no one was injured in the incident after crews attended within four minutes of being alerted.
A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm that last night (Thursday 24th July), five appliances were called to a house fire in Sunderland.
“The emergency call was received by our Control Room at 20:59 and the first crew arrived on the scene within four minutes.
“Crews from Sunderland Central, Marley Park, and South Community Fire Stations extinguished the fire, with no injuries reported. They left the scene shortly after 23:20.”
