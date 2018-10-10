Roadworks warning: Where to expect delays on Thursday, October 11, across Sunderland

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Sunderland area include the following:
North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.
Deptford Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for major utility works, August 15 to October 15.
Camberwell Way: Temporary traffic signals for utility works, October 11 to 12.
Camberwell Road: Three-way temporary traffic signals for telecommunications work, from October 15 to 17.
Burdon Lane from A19 over bridge to Burdon Road: Road closure for drainage works, until November 16.
Dame Dorothy Street between Church Street North and North Bridge Street: Lane closure for highway improvement works, until October 14.
Southwick from Queens Street to Kier Hardie Way: Temporary traffic signals for resurfacing works, October 8 to 11.
Farringdon Row, Beach Street to rear of B&Q: Road closure, until October 17.
Queen Alexandra Road, from Leechmere Road to Woodstock Avenue: Road closure for resurfacing works, October 8-11.
Rye View, Ryhope: Road closure for manhole cover and fame repairs, today, October 11 only.
A183 Chester Road from Greenwood Road Roundabout to Pennywell Road Roundabout: Road closure for resurfacing works, October 14, 7am-7pm.
Ferryboat Lane opposite Wessington Public House: Temporary traffic signals for mast maintenance, October 12, 9.30am-3.30pm.
Hall Farm Road: Road closure for resurfacing works, October 14, 7pm-6am.
Silksworth Lane and Warwick Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, until December 11.
Hetton, Park View junction with the bus station: Three way temporary traffic signals for gas works, Sundays only, October 14-21.
Please not that dates are approximate and work could begin or end at different times.