Roadworks warning: Where to expect delays on Saturday, November 3, and beyond in the Sunderland area

Beware delays if you are heading towards the Northern Spire on Sunday.
Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Sunderland area include the following:

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

Silksworth Lane and Warwick Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, until December 11.

Rye View: Road closure, November 11 only, 9am-4pm.

A1231 Wessington Way from A19 to Northern Spire: Road closure for verge maintenance, November 4 only, 6.30am-1pm.

Burdon Road near Goathland Drive: Three-way temporary traffic signals for duct road, November 5-9, manually operated during peak times.

Hall Farm Road: Temporary traffic signals for water works, November 19-December 7.

Coxgreen Road: Temporary traffic signals for duct installation, November 1-5.

Bonnersfield from Palmers Hill Road and Charles Street: Road closure for highway improvement works, until November 21.

Commercial Road/Hendon Beach Road: Three way temporary traffic signals for highway improvement works, November 12 to December 3, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Coxgreen Road: Temporary traffic signals for gas works, December 3-14.

Timings are approximate and subject to change.