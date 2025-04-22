Road users set to see Tyne Tunnel price increase from May

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 12:31 BST
Tyne Tunnel journeys are set to cost more from Thursday, May 1.

The cost of travelling through the Tyne Tunnel is set to increase from next week (Thursday, May 1) as the toll fare rises once again.

In January, the North East Joint Transport Committee (JTC) confirmed that the toll fee would go up.

The rising toll costs means that for cans/vans (Class 2 vehicles), the price will be increasing from £2.40 to £2.50 and for HGVs (Class 3 vehicles), from £4.80 to £5.

TT2, the operator of the Tyne Tunnels, has confirmed to pre-paid account holders that they will continue to receive a 10% discount on their journey, with the new toll for account holders rising to £2.25 (Class 2) and £4.50 (Class 3).

Tyne Tunnel toll costs are set to rise from Thursday, May 1. | TT2

Motorbikes and exempt account holders will be able to continue to use the Tyne Tunnels for free from May 1.

In an email to customers, TT2 has stated that the price increase is necessary to allow the organisation to continue maintaining the roads, which are vital to the North East’s travel infrastructure.

The email stated: “The Tyne Tunnels are an integral piece of the North East’s road network and are privately operated and maintained roads.

“The construction of the second Tyne Tunnel, as well as the 24/7 operation and maintenance of both tunnels are funded solely by tolls and do not receive public funding.

“Toll changes are applied by the North East Combined Authority and are necessary to cover the running and maintenance costs of the tunnels and repay the costs of the construction of the second Tyne Tunnel, in-line with inflation.”

For more information about Tyne Tunnel tolls, visit: https://www.tt2.co.uk/.

