Road reopens following a two-vehicle crash on the A690 near Ramside Hall

Police have confirmed that the A690 near Ramside Hall has now reopened following a collision involving two vehciles.

By Ryan Smith
Friday, 14th January 2022, 7:49 pm
Updated Friday, 14th January 2022, 8:49 pm

Durham Constabulary attended the incident on the A690 Durham Road near the Ramside Hall hotel heading towards the A1 from Sunderland at around 6.30pm on Friday, January 14.

It was reported that two vehicles had collided, prompting police to issue a warning to road users that there would be delays in the area.

Shortly after 8pm, police confirmed that the road was clear and had reopened to the public.

The A690 near Ramside Hall has reopened following an earlier crash. Photo: Google Maps.
