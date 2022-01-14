Road reopens following a two-vehicle crash on the A690 near Ramside Hall

Durham Constabulary attended the incident on the A690 Durham Road near the Ramside Hall hotel heading towards the A1 from Sunderland at around 6.30pm on Friday, January 14.

It was reported that two vehicles had collided, prompting police to issue a warning to road users that there would be delays in the area.

Shortly after 8pm, police confirmed that the road was clear and had reopened to the public.

