Road reopens after two-vehicle collision at St Luke’s Terrace in Sunderland

Emergency services were called to St Luke’s Terrace in Pallion following reports of a crash.

By Pamela Bilalova
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 6:05 pm

Police received reports of a two-vehicle collision in St Luke’s Terrace, at the junction with Midmoor Road, at 11.45am on Thursday, June 2.

The road was blocked while a vehicle was removed from the scene.

The incident happened just before lunch time./Photo: Frank Reid

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police confirmed to the Echo that the road reopened on Thursday afternoon.

Pictures showed police officers at the scene, with one vehicle appearing to have collided with a pedestrian barrier.

No injuries were reported.

Police have said the road may be be temporarily closed./Photo: Frank Reid
