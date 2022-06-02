Police received reports of a two-vehicle collision in St Luke’s Terrace, at the junction with Midmoor Road, at 11.45am on Thursday, June 2.
The road was blocked while a vehicle was removed from the scene.
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police confirmed to the Echo that the road reopened on Thursday afternoon.
Pictures showed police officers at the scene, with one vehicle appearing to have collided with a pedestrian barrier.
No injuries were reported.