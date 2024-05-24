RNLI lifeguards return to Sunderland's Seaburn and Roker beaches for the summer
With summer hopefully around the corner, lifeguard cover will be back at Sunderland’s beaches from this weekend.
The move comes as the Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI) launches its annual summer lifesaving campaign 'Float to Live' which teaches people to lie back and float if they get into trouble in water.
Sean Mills, RNLI Lead Lifeguard Supervisor for the area said: “Our charity's lifeguards will be returning tomorrow Saturday, May 25, to keep a watchful eye over Seaburn, Cats and Dogs and Roker beaches.
“They will be there daily from 10am to 6pm until Sunday, September 1. We always urge people to visit a lifeguarded beach and to swim between the red and yellow flags.”
Coun Beth Jones is Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council: “As a city by the sea, water safety is a key priority for us, so we're delighted to see the return of RNLI lifeguards to our beaches,” she said.
“We're lucky enough to have some glorious award-winning blue flag beaches in Sunderland and we want everyone to enjoy them safely.
“It's always safer to chose a lifeguarded beach and I would encourage anyone planning to swim outdoors to head to a beach where lifeguards are present and to check out the beach safety advice on the RNLI website before they set out.”
The lifeguards’ return to the beaches comes just a week after Roker and Seaburn beaches were once again awarded prestigious Blue Flag and Seaside Awards by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.
Seaburn and Roker were recognised as being among the best in the country in this year's international Blue Flag and Seaside Awards which are aimed at improving the quality of England’s coastline and promoting the country’s best beaches.
Visit RNLI - Royal National Lifeboat Institution - Saving Lives at Sea (https://rnli.org) for advice on how to stay safe in the water and what to do if you do get into difficulties.
