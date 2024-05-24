Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lifeguards will be on duty every day through the summer.

With summer hopefully around the corner, lifeguard cover will be back at Sunderland’s beaches from this weekend.

The move comes as the Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI) launches its annual summer lifesaving campaign 'Float to Live' which teaches people to lie back and float if they get into trouble in water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Mills, RNLI Lead Lifeguard Supervisor for the area said: “Our charity's lifeguards will be returning tomorrow Saturday, May 25, to keep a watchful eye over Seaburn, Cats and Dogs and Roker beaches.

Lifeguards will be back on Sunderland's beaches from tomorrow

“They will be there daily from 10am to 6pm until Sunday, September 1. We always urge people to visit a lifeguarded beach and to swim between the red and yellow flags.”

Coun Beth Jones is Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council: “As a city by the sea, water safety is a key priority for us, so we're delighted to see the return of RNLI lifeguards to our beaches,” she said.

“We're lucky enough to have some glorious award-winning blue flag beaches in Sunderland and we want everyone to enjoy them safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's always safer to chose a lifeguarded beach and I would encourage anyone planning to swim outdoors to head to a beach where lifeguards are present and to check out the beach safety advice on the RNLI website before they set out.”

RNLI lifeguards will be present every day until September

The lifeguards’ return to the beaches comes just a week after Roker and Seaburn beaches were once again awarded prestigious Blue Flag and Seaside Awards by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

Seaburn and Roker were recognised as being among the best in the country in this year's international Blue Flag and Seaside Awards which are aimed at improving the quality of England’s coastline and promoting the country’s best beaches.