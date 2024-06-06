Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The dad-of-two has recently been to Westminster Abbey for the RNLI’s 200th anniversary.

Bright spark Paul Nicholson is celebrating almost 30 years of saving lives in the seas off Sunderland.

Paul, 47, has marked 27 years with the Royal Nation al Lifeboat Institute (RNLI) and is a Helmsman, Lifeboat Training Assessor and Press Officer at the Sunderland branch.

He balances his role with his job as a Northern Powergrid Control Operations Manager, making sure the region's largest electricity distribution network operator is keeping the lights on.

Paul Nicholson

Now, as part of volunteering week, the dad-of-two is encouraging anyone who is looking to gain a sense of achievement and accomplishment to try volunteering.

“I have been lucky enough to have been awarded the Diamond Jubilee medal in 2011 and the Platinum Jubilee medal in 2021,” he said.

“It is an absolute privilege and honour to receive such awards from the Royal Family and is always something I am proud to have achieved.

“Recently, I went to Westminster Abbey as part of the 200-year celebration of the RNLI - it was an incredibly proud and memorable moment for me and my family.”

David Scott, RNLI Area Lifesaving Manager, added: “Paul’s dedication to our charity is to be applauded. Through his varied volunteer roles at Sunderland RNLI, he has been helping to save lives at sea for nearly three decades.

“Volunteering for the RNLI is a highly rewarding experience and as Paul’s roles showcase, there are lots of different opportunities to get involved, with many that don’t even involve getting your feet wet.

“I’d encourage anyone thinking about volunteering to go for it - it’s a great way to support the local community, make new friends and challenge yourself to learn new skills.

Northern Powergrid offers all its employees the opportunity to volunteer throughout the year and encourages them to give back to the communities they serve.

Andy Bilclough, Director of Field Operations for Northern Powergrid and Paul’s manager, said “I’m incredibly proud of Paul for everything he has accomplished in his 27 years at RNLI.

“He is a great example of how we can support our people through our volunteering programme and demonstrates the positive impact that can be made in our communities which in his case means saving lives in his spare time.”

Northern Powergrid has a matched funding programme for colleagues who fundraise in their local areas. Any colleague who volunteers in their own time can apply up to £1,500 per calendar year and donate it to a charity of their choice.

