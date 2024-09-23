Riverside entrance reopens at Sunderland's National Glass Centre
When Storm Babet swept the North East coast in October 2023, damage to the exterior of the Glass Centre led to the closure of its riverside entrance and the relocation of the venue’s shop and popular Glass Yard café.
The storm meant NGC was closed for almost a month.
Now, after months of remedial work, the riverside entrance is open again while the shop, which sells an array of glassware and gifts made by artists and local glassmakers, has returned to its usual base on the ground floor.
The Glass Yard café will be moving back to its traditional place, which is also on the ground floor, in early October. In the meantime the café remains open in its temporary home upstairs for visitors to enjoy breakfast, brunch, lunch and sweet treats.
The Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art (NGCA) will remain accessible from its external riverside entrance.
Rachel Smith, director of the NGC, told the Echo: “First of all, I’d like to thank visitors for their patience and support while the University of Sunderland worked to resolve the challenges caused through storm damage to NGC.
“We’re excited to be fully reopened, with a packed programme including exhibitions, adult courses and family activities.
“So, once again, visitors can pop in through our downstairs entrance to enjoy our free glass blowing demos given by our skilled glass makers - or call in to our shop for special gifts or mementoes.
“Upstairs, we have our brilliant People’s Art exhibition while the current exhibition at NGCA is by Ian Macdonald, a regional photographer with an international reputation. Both exhibitions are free.”
The current National Glass Centre building is scheduled to close in 2026. Sunderland Culture is working with the University of Sunderland and Sunderland City Council to find solutions for future glassmaking facilities in the city.
For more information on the reopening, or for exhibitions at NGC or NGCA go to www.nationalglasscentre.com or www.northerngalleryforcontemporaryart.org.uk.
For the National Glass Centre shop, go to www.shop-nationalglasscentre.com.
