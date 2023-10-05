Rishi Sunak Advanced British Standard plans: an ex teacher reacts
A new qualification for school leavers is set to replace A-levels.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced plans for the Advanced British Standard at the 2023 Conservative Party Conference in Manchester.
He claimed it would "bring together A-levels and T-levels into a new, single qualification".
Downing Street admitted it would around a decade to bring the plans into being.
Watch as the Sunderland Echo’s resident former teacher, reporter Neil Fatkin, gives his response to the announcements.