Rifles Regiment to parade through Sunderland - here’s where and when

Sunderland’s adopted regiment is coming home.

The Rifles will exercise their Freedom of the City of Sunderland with a parade next weekend.

The Rifles willparade on Sunday, November 5

Granted the civic honour by the people of Sunderland in 2010, the regiment will exercise its right to march through the city on the morning of Sunday, November 5.

The parade through the city centre will include members of the 3rd and 8th Battalion The Rifles, many of whom have recently been on operational duties, alongside cadets from Durham Army Cadet Force, and will be led by the Band & Bugles of The Rifles, supported by the Band & Bugles of The County Durham Army Cadet Force.

A number of veterans from the Durham Light Infantry Association will also be on parade.

A successor to famous regiments including the Durham Light Infantry and the Light Infantry, the Rifles are seen as the infantry regiment of Sunderland and actively recruit service personnel from the city and surrounding area.

Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Dorothy Trueman, is looking forward to welcoming the regiment home

“Our relationship with The Rifles goes back many years,” she said.

“We’re incredibly proud of our close bonds with them and it’s a great honour to welcome them back to Sunderland.

“The Freedom Parade is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the close ties we have with the Rifles and pay tribute to everything they do to support our national defences.

”I’m looking forward to giving them a warm welcome on their return to Sunderland and I hope that the people of our city and the wider region will join me in showing our support for the Rifles by turning out to cheer on the Freedom Parade.”

The Rifles Colonel North, Brigadier Mark Wilson MBE added: “The Rifles are proud to exercise their Freedom of Sunderland today and of their longstanding link to the City of Sunderland which, though our predecessors, has endured for many years.

“We are looking forward to that link remaining for many years to come.”

The largest infantry regiment in the British Arm, the Rifles has been actively involved in recent operations in Iraq and Afghanistan and is currently involved in operations in support of the country’s national defence.

The parade will step off from the top of Burdon Road at 10.50am on Sunday, November 5, before forming up at the War Memorial at 11am for a review, where they will be inspected by the Mayor and the Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, Lucy Winskill OBE.

It will then march through the city centre, including along Fawcett Street and High Street West, before returning to the War Memorial where the Mayor and Lord Lieutenant will take the salute.