Ricky Hatton was spotted singing Oasis' 'Wonderwall' on holiday in Tenerife just two weeks before his death at the age of 46.

The world boxing champion was captured on video on August 29 while in Playa de las Américas on the Spanish island. He was singing at Waxy O'Sheas - an Irish bar in Costa Adeje at around 8pm.

A holidaymaker - who does not wish to be named - shared how Hatton seemed in "good spirits" when he was brought up on stage to perform in front of tourists. Hatton was found dead at his home in Greater Manchester on September 14.

They said: "Ricky appeared in good spirits and the singer got him on stage to sing Oasis. Ricky was chatty with the holidaymakers and stopped for photos - we were on holiday at the time. The video was captured in the family bar and Ricky was with two males and one female friend."

Greater Manchester Police confirmed Hatton's death is not being treated as suspicious.