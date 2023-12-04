Retiring firefighter Dave Irwin leaves life-saving legacy in memory of son Ross

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A firefighter who devoted himself to promoting water safety after the death of his beloved son is calling it a day.

Dave Irwin, 50, from Washington, has retired after 24 years with Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS), most recently as a Crew Manager with Red Watch at Birtley Community Fire Station.

It was a devastating family bereavement seven seven years ago this month that saw Dave devote himself to promoting water safety.

Dave Irwin with son Ross

Dave's son Ross died on on December 23, 2016, when he drowned in the River Wear at Fatfield, Washington, following a night out with friends.

It is believed the 22-year-old lost his footing on the water’s edge along the river bank – after telling friends he was going to get a taxi home.

As part of Dave’s campaigning, he has helped to oversee the installation of vital lifesaving throwline equipment along the stretch of the River Wear where Ross lost his life.

Fund-raising efforts included included Dave and a number of volunteers, tackling a sponsored walk up England’s tallest mountain, Scafell Pike, raising more than £3,000 for the purchase of essential water safety equipment, which was match-funded by Sunderland City Council.

"It feels quite surreal at the moment knowing that I’m leaving a role that has played such a big part in my life," said Dave.

"It has been thoroughly enjoyable serving the people of Tyne and Wear, and I can honestly say that I’ve made some life-long friendships along the way.

Dave Irwin with one of the throwlines installed at Fatfield

"But it has been the support from fellow firefighters towards myself and my family after Ross’s death that I will never forget as they have been unbelievable."

Firefighting has always been in Dave’s blood - before joining TWFRS he spent six-years as a firefighter in the Royal Air Force at RAF Scampton, and three-years at Newcastle Airport.

During his two decades with the Service, Dave worked at Birtley, Rainton Bridge and Washington Community Fire Stations alongside a spell at the Brigade’s Training Centre.

But he wants his stand out legacy to be the water safety campaigning that he helped to champion across the region: "I’m extremely proud of what we’ve managed to achieve because it’s really important for people to learn about the dangers of cold water shock," he said.

"What we found out to our sorrow, is that most of the recent drownings in regional waterways could’ve been prevented. Especially if those individuals had the knowledge about the deadly combination of alcohol consumption and the freezing North East waters.

"Hindsight is a wonderful thing but there’s never a day goes by when I don’t ask myself what if? What if Ross hadn’t of slipped and ended up in the water?

Crew Manager Dave Irwin (centre) and colleagues from Red Watch at Birtley Community Fire Station.

"As I don’t have magic wand I can’t turn back time.

"But what I do have is the opportunity to help educate and warn people of all ages about the dangers of the water, and the impact it can have on so many lives, not just the victims themselves but also the friends and family they are leaving behind."

Dave will still be supporting regional and national awareness events such as “Don’t Drink and Drown” organised by the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS), and other campaigns delivered by the Fire Service and the RNLI.

Dale Howey, TWFRS Head of Learning & Development, said: "When a firefighter retires, we like to look back and celebrate their achievements, and in Dave’s case, he is leaving us with a lasting legacy that will continue to save lives for years to come, not only through the training that he delivered to fellow firefighters, the incidents he attended as an operational firefighter and the friend he has been to myself and so many other people in the Service, but also the vital water safety campaigning that he championed in memory of his son, Ross.