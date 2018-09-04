Residents invited to have say on plans to boost Seaham economy

Seaham residents are being invited to have their say on plans to boost the economy.

The Seaham Townscape Heritage project aims to increase the economy of the town, working to attract more businesses and increase visitor numbers, by rediscovering the historic character of Seaham.

Seaham Town Centre.

Following the success of Durham County Council in securing a development grant of £78,200 from the Heritage Lottery Fund, work has now started on the second stage of application for the full grant.

The public consultation event, held by Durham County Council, will provide an opportunity to discuss and feedback on proposals that have been put together so far.

Initial plans, set out in stage one of the project, included business improvement grants to preserve the town’s historic assets, bringing vacant properties and disused floor space back into use and upgrading paving and public spaces to make them more attractive and user friendly.

The project will also provide the opportunity for people to undertake training in heritage construction and conservation. Overall it is hoped this would increase visitor numbers, progress business confidence and contribute to the long-term economic sustainability of the town.

Coun Carl Marshall, the council’s portfolio holder for economic regeneration, said: “If successful, the project will take place over three years with a real push for business improvement along Church Street.

"The scheme’s focus is on preventing further loss of historic character and helping to reverse the effect of previous inappropriate changes and neglect to the town’s historic buildings.

"The potential works include authentic restoration and reinstatement of architectural features including traditional shopfronts, historic window joinery, roof repairs, masonry repairs, structural timber repairs, external joinery, signage and decoration.”

The project stakeholder group will be developed and formalised during this second phase and people will be able to register their interest in joining.

Coun Marshall added: “The project team really wants to involve the local community in the development of the final stage Heritage Lottery bid, and we are encouraging everyone to come along and talk to us, tell us what they want and maybe think about how they can contribute both now and in the delivery stage.”

The consultation event will be held in St John the Evangelist Church and forms part of the national Heritage Open Days festival, celebrating Seaham’s architecture and culture.

The church is a Grade II listed building situated at the head of Church Street in the heart of Seaham Harbour, within Seaham Conservation Area.

The event will open at St John the Evangelist Church, Blandford Place, Seaham on Saturday, September 8, from 10am to 1pm, and Friday, September 14, from 11am to 3pm.