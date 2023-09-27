L:R - Gentoo customers Arthur, Christine and Eddie. Submitted picture

Residents in sheltered accommodation have been getting a glimpse of how their homes will look after a £600,000 modernisation project.

Albany House, in Southwick, is one of six of the Group’s sheltered schemes which are designed to help customers over the age of 60 live independently for as long as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The complex was built in the late 1970’s, it is home to 18 customers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Modernisation work, which is being carried out by contractors Equans, will see customers’ flats get a new kitchen, bathroom and electrical rewire.

The work will also see fire safety upgrades and decorate the communal areas.

Before work started, Gentoo and Equans held a consultation event with customers to give people the opportunity to see the different elements of the kitchen and bathroom they were able to choose from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers were also taken through what the refurbishment will involve and encouraged to ask any questions they may have about the work, which is scheduled to be completed before Christmas.

Residents were given the chance to choose from a range of options for worktops, doors and handles from Gentoo's kitchen provider, JTC Kitchens, as well as a range of flooring colours.

The could also choose from a range of waterproof cladding to enhance the appearance of the new bathrooms, complemented with a choice of flooring options.

One of the customers looking forward to seeing how her flat will benefit from the work is Christine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I moved into the scheme 3 months ago, and I’m really pleased I did because it’s made me very happy. It’s a lovely place to live.

“It was nice to be able to choose the different elements of my bathroom and kitchen.”

Marc Edwards, Director of Asset and Sustainability at Gentoo Group said: “It was great to hear first-hand from our customers about how they feel about the work.

“Gentoo’s sheltered schemes are a great place to live as they offer customers peace of mind that they can live independently whilst feeling safe and secure in their own home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This investment is part of our wider investment scheme which will see the Group invest more than £225million over the next 5 years.

“We know the work is disruptive, that’s why customer engagement is crucial. It allows us to gain an understanding of the customers’ needs and offer alternative accommodation while the work is being carried out if required.”

Darren Sterling, Director of Regeneration & Sustainability at Equans, said: “I was delighted to hear from the residents at Albany House about how much they’re enjoying being able to choose their new kitchen and bathroom, and putting their stamp on their home.

“At Equans, we’re committed to delivering a great product and a great service to residents in their homes so it’s great to see the positive feedback about the modernisation programme. It’s a testament to the hard work of all the team on site, who kept everyone informed and minimised disruption as much as possible.”