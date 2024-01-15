Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Echo Building residents say the problems have been ignored for years.

Angry residents who say the condition of their Sunderland apartment building is "a disgrace" have formed a group to pressure its management into improvements.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 11-storey Echo 24 building in West Wear Street opened in 2007. Building management is the responsibility of Newcastle-based Kingston Property Services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neighbours in the flats say a major problem is with the three lifts there.

Only a central lift can access the ground floor and has not worked properly in years, causing considerable problems for disabled residents. Both the other lifts are said to be unreliable.

The newly formed group, who have taken legal advice, say there are also issues with workmanship, carpets needing replacing, decorating required, homeless people entering the building and that cladding came away in 2021.

The freehold is owned by a southern-based property firm, Adriatic, but Kingston is the subject of most anger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents say the company's service charges rose significantly last year to pay for new lifts.

The Echo Building in Sunderland city centre.

Colin Mcloughlin of the residents' group said: "It's an absolute disgrace.

"It's got 180 apartments and should have three working lifts. Only one lift has been working, sporadically, for five years.

"There's been no forward planning, no management. They actually put our service charges up last year to get another £570,000 to replace the lifts. The service charges were about £3,000-£4,000. Now it's nearer £6,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it's delay, delay, delay. They've just repaired one lift. In fairness they've started to replace the central lift and they're planning to do the other one. But this is after five years of us badgering them.

"There's lots of other issues. Panels came off the cladding during Storm Arwen in November 2021. That was dangerous. They've recently put some panels in. They say they're waiting for insurance, but everything's 'tomorrow'.

"We used to have a concierge, but Kingston stopped that. So we've had homeless people sleeping in the electric cupboards. It's a shambles.

"One disabled person has been unable to go to her appointments because of the lifts."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December the Echo ran a story on another Kingston-run Building, Mowbray Apartments. Kingston say they are dealing with the issues.

A spokesperson said: "Kingston take all resident concerns very seriously and are taking action to address the issues raised, while ensuring residents receive regular updates on progress and timeframes.

"In line with legislation, a consultation process commenced in December 2022 for the modernisation and replacement of the lifts at Echo Building.

"Residents were updated at each stage of the consultation and the lift works are currently underway and expected to be completed by the end of March 2024. To cover the costs of the lift works, service charges have increased.

This lift is panelled off and residents say it has not worked for five years, causing problems for wheelchair users.

The building has a very long snagging list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Cladding and fire safety works are underway following an application by the landlord to the Building Safety Fund and a tender process to approve costs and contractors, and a 24/7 waking watch patrol is also in place.

“We are aware of security concerns within the building and the informal residents group have been presented with options and quotes for additional measures to be implemented.