The 999 calls were made at 12.20pm today, Thursday, July 22, after the man and the brothers were spotted struggling in the sea off Crimdon Dene Beach.

Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and Hartlepool RNLI were tasked to the incident and were soon on the scene, while a Good Samaritan also went to help.

A spokesperson for the Hartlepool Coastguard said: “Hartlepool RNLI was on scene within minutes.

Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team shared this photo following the call out to Crimdon Dene Beach earlier today.

"Fortunately the older gentleman had made his way ashore by this point and so focus was shifted to the two boys.

"One of the lifeboat crew then entered the water and returned one of the boys to shore, the other was rescued by a member of the public who bravely entered the water to assist.

"With all casualties ashore both Coastguard teams were able to carry out assessments and provide casualty care.

"A short time later they were joined by Paramedics from North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

"The casualties were then walked off the beach and remained in the care of the ambulance service.

"Our Senior Coastal Officer - S5B and Area Commander - AC5 HM Coastguard NE were also in attendance.”

The teams have issued a reminder that in any coastal emergency, people should dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

