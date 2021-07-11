Rescue teams called as casualty brought to safety at River Wear

Emergency services were called to an incident the River Wear in Sunderland on Saturday, July 10.

By Pamela Bilalova
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 10:38 am
Emergency services were called to Sunderland city centre late on Saturday night.

The Coastguard and RNLI were called just before midnight on Saturday to assist Northumbria Police with an incident on the River Wear in Sunderland city centre.

A rope rescue team brought a casualty to safety and left them into the care of police officers, a statement said.

Posting on its official Facebook page, Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team said: “We were called out late last night with RNLI - Sunderland Lifeboat Station to assist Northumbria Police with an incident in the city centre on the River Wear.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“Coastguard Rope Rescue Technicians were deployed and recovered a casualty to safety and into the care of police officers.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.

Click here to subscribe.

River WearEmergency servicesSunderland