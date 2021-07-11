Emergency services were called to Sunderland city centre late on Saturday night.

The Coastguard and RNLI were called just before midnight on Saturday to assist Northumbria Police with an incident on the River Wear in Sunderland city centre.

A rope rescue team brought a casualty to safety and left them into the care of police officers, a statement said.

Posting on its official Facebook page, Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team said: “We were called out late last night with RNLI - Sunderland Lifeboat Station to assist Northumbria Police with an incident in the city centre on the River Wear.

“Coastguard Rope Rescue Technicians were deployed and recovered a casualty to safety and into the care of police officers.”

