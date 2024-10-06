Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A derelict Hendon block is ready for new tenants after being transformed by regeneration agency Back on the Map.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity dipped into its own capital reserves to buy the block on the corner of Villette Road and Toward Road and was then given more than £160,000 from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities' £150million Community Ownership Fund in June last year, to help with regeneration of the building.

And now the work is almost complete, with one tenant already signed up and a second set to put pen to paper any day now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Cooper outside the refurbished building in Villette Road | sn

“We have got a cards, gifts and personalised balloon shop and a children’s clothing store, which is a direct response to what residents have been asking for,” said Back on the Map CEO Jo Cooper.

“We still have space for something like a greengrocer or, ideally, a chippy.”

The last fish and chip shop in the street closed two years ago and Jo believes a new one would play a major role in attracting shoppers back to Villette Road, just as a cafe has done.

“The shops have told us there have been more people coming to the street and I think the cafe has helped with that - there is somewhere to meet up and have a sit-down and the cafe is always really busy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regenerating the block - part of which had been vacant for 15 years - had been one of the group’s major aims after concerns were raised during Back on the Map’s High Street Revolution public consultation exercise.

Residents and traders felt the building's prominent position on man bus route through Hendon was putting visitors off from visiting the area’s high street.

Jo Cooper in one the refurbished shop units | sn

Bringing it back to life is part of a drive to support the wider business community in the area and boost the local economy explained Jo: “We want every penny to stay in Hendon,” she said.

“We want local people spending their money here, rather than in the big supermarkets or outside the area. If local businesses are busty, they are able to employ more local people and those people are the economic core of the area - they have more money to spend and they spend their money here.”

Any businesses interested in trading on Villette Road or about the remaining space in the refurbished block can contact Back on the Map on 514 7844.