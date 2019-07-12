These are the postcodes with the highest rate of car theft in the UK
Postcodes across the UK with the with the highest rate of car theft have been revealed.
A total of 5.9 million car insurance quotes from May 2018 to May 2019 have been analysed by MoneySuperMarket, revealing the areas with the highest rate of reported car theft claims within a five year period and thus identifying the postcodes that are both the most and least susceptible to car thefts.
Most targeted areas for car theft
Liverpool, Birmingham, Halifax and Bradford all appeared in the most targeted areas for car theft.
East London’s Ilford and Romford postcodes have the highest rate of reported car thefts in the UK, with those aged 40 to 49 the most likely to have a claim for a stolen car.
Kirkwall, the largest town in the Orkney Islands in Scotland, is the safest location, with the lowest rate of reported car thefts at 0.3 per 1,000 quotes. Fellow Scottish locations the Outer Hebrides (0.5 thefts), Inverness (0.6), Galashiels (0.7) and Dumfries (0.8) also feature in the safest locations.
The top 10 most targeted areas for car theft are
1 - Ilford (IG) - 16.1 theft rate (per 1,000 quotes)2 - Romford (RM) - 15.4 theft rate3 - Birmingham (B) -13.1 theft rate4 - Halifax (HX) - 10.6 theft rate5 - Liverpool (L) - 9.6 theft rate6 - Southend-on-Sea (SS) - 9.3 theft rate7 - Stockport (SK) - 8.7 theft rate8 - Dudley (DY) - 8.6 theft rate9 - London E (E) - 8.5 theft rate10 - Bradford (BD) - 8.4 theft rate
The top 10 safest areas for car theft
1 - Kirkwall (KW) - 0.3 theft rate per 1000 quotes2 - Outer Hebrides (HS) - 0.5 theft rate per 1000 quotes3 - Inverness (IV) - 0.6 theft rate per 1000 quotes4 - Isle of Man (IM) - 0.7 theft rate per 1000 quotes5 - Galashiels (TD) - 0.7 theft rate per 1000 quotes6 - Dumfries (DG) - 0.8 theft rate per 1000 quotes7 - Perth (PH) - 0.9 theft rate per 1000 quotes8 - Exeter (EX) - 1.0 theft rate per 1000 quotes9 - Dorchester (DT) - 1.0 theft rate per 1000 quotes10 - Dundee (DD) - 1.2 theft rate per 1000 quotes
This article originally appeared on our sister site, inews