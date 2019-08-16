Rare £2 coins sell on eBay for £3,500 - with similar coins worth thousands
An eBay user has just sold two rare £2 coins for a whopping £3,500 - so if you keep special edition coins, it’s worth taking a closer look at your own collection.
A Charles Dickens £2 coin was sold by the user climbing_uk on the auction site earlier this week, raking in a staggering amount.
What am I looking for?
In 2012, the coin was issued to commemorate the birthday of the renowned writer and has the words “something will turn up” written on the edge.
These words are delivered by clerk Mr Micawber in Dickens' 1850 novel Oliver Twist.
The special coin features a detailed profile of the author, which is made up of the names of his books.
Why is it special?
According to the Royal Mint, over eight million of the coins were made to celebrate the famous author.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The eBay listing for the Charles Dickens coin said: "In 2012, the Royal Mint issued a £2 coin to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Charles, one of Britain’s finest writers, with a unique £2 coin that incorporates the titles of Dickens’ famous works on its highly inventive reverse."
This particular coin had at least two minting errors, which makes it even more valuable to collectors.
Similar coins to the Charles Dickens special edition could also be worth thousands (Photo: Shutterstock)
The listing said that the dots around Queen Elizabeth's head disappear halfway around and that the milled wording around the coin is upside down, both of which add to the coin’s value.
Similar coins could be worth thousands
Coins similar to the Charles Dickens special edition could also be worth thousands of pounds.
In particular, a 50p coin that was issued in celebration of the London 2012 Olympics could have great value.
The original aquatic 50p coin, which shows water passing directly over the swimmer’s face, has an estimated worth of around £3,000.