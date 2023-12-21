News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Rare 'rainbow' clouds spotted in skies over Sunderland

By Ross Robertson
Published 21st Dec 2023, 14:03 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 14:06 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Rare clouds formed beautiful rainbow patterns in the skies above Sunderland this morning, and Echo readers captured the magic on their phones.

The iridescent nacreous clouds form high in the atmosphere, and a more common in polar regions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They are a rarity in the UK because of the very particular conditions needed.

The form in very cold conditions over polar regions and within the stratosphere, around 12-19 miles (19-31km) high.

Cold polar air is locked in place by high winds in the atmosphere, known as the polar vortex. But when this weakens, the cold air shifts slightly into the skies high above the UK.

When the air is around -80C, it forms ice crystals which break up sunlight into its component colours, creating the mother-of-pearl effect seen by those lucky enough to spot it this morning.

Related topics:Sunderland