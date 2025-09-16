Google Maps

A rapist is behind bars for a series of shocking sex attacks.

Aidn Cowen targeted two children and an adult and subjected them to a sickening series of sexual offences, including rape. The serial sex attacker was questioned and bailed after the first two, entirely separate and unconnected victims, reported him to the police, then he went on to rape the third.

During the offences against children, one of whom was raped, he warned he would "hurt" or "slap" them if they did not do what they were told. Cowen, 23, of Mitchell Street, Stanley, County Durham, was today jailed for 17 years and eight months with a two year extended licence period.

He was ordered to sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for life. Judge Penny Moreland said he caused "serious psychological harm". Cowen was convicted of a total of ten offences of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, sexual assault and rape.

He admitted two rape offences against the adult but was convicted by a jury in relation to eight child sex offences. Tony Davis, defending, said Cowen's guilty pleas in relation to the later offences could be him "tipping the balance towards understanding".

Mr Davis added: "He is lacking in maturity, he is naive, he has not hitherto reached developmental milestones he ought to have done on account of whatever underlying learning disability he has."

Mr Davis said Cowen is still a very young man but accepted "he does know right from wrong".