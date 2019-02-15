Rail lines blocked after person hit by a train

Railway lines have been blocked after a person was killed when they were hit by a train.

The incident happened at Northallerton in North Yorkshire earlier today.

Disruption is expected until 3.30pm.

LNER has tweeted: #LNERUpdate It's with sadness we report that, due to a person being hit by a train at #Northallerton, all lines are blocked."

The company has since updated passengers: "#LNERUpdate Following the earlier fatality in the #Northallerton area, a line block has been imposed south from #Newcastle station.

"Train services running through this station will be cancelled or delayed by up to 90 minutes.

"Disruption is expected until 15:30."

The company says it will provide updates throughout the day.