RAF centenary celebrations to be held in Durham

Celebrations to mark 100 years of the RAF will be supported by Durham County Council.

Members of the Charter Trust for the City of Durham, which is made up of councillors representing city wards, voted on Wednesday, April 18, to contribute £1,500.

The cash will go towards a ‘ceremonial event’ planned to take place this summer – although for security reasons the exact date has not yet been made public.

Due to be held in Durham Cathedral and on Palace Green, it will also see members of 607 squadron formally presented with the Freedom of the City.

Councillors, who heard the trust holds reserves of about £60,000, agreed to give financial support to organising the day following a request from the RAF.

Coun Jean Chaplow, who was also confirmed as deputy mayor for 2018/19 at the meeting, said: “If we’ve got it, spend it – what’s it going to do in the bank?”

James Harrison

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service