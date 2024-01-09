Sunderland Race for Life entries open, with early-bird 50% discount code for January

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland folk looking for a New Year fitness or fundraising challenge are being invited to sign-up for the Sunderland Race for Life 2024.

The popular annual event, which takes place in Herrington Country Park, is now open for entries - with a special 50% 'early bird' discount for those signing up in January.

The date is set for Sunday, June 2, and there are 3k, 5k and 10k events to choose from, as well as the 'Pretty Muddy' 5k - mud-splattered obstacle course - and a Pretty Muddy Kids option.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, raises millions of pounds every year across the UK to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Lisa Millett, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the North East, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for.

“Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them.

"We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.

“We’d love for as many people as possible to join us at Race for Life. There is a race for everyone and we mean everyone.

"Walk, jog, run or take on the course however it suits best. It’s a chance to feel the power of moving together with fellow Race for Lifers and have fun with it.

“January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”

To enter, visit raceforlife.org . The early bird code for 50% off in January is RACE24NY

Every year around 19,500 people are diagnosed with cancer in the North East.

Organisers say money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - moving closer to a world where everyone can live longer, better lives free from the fear of cancer.

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, funding 30 years of hope and progress.

Money raised has helped develop radiotherapy which benefits more than 130,000 people with cancer in the UK every year.

Cancer Research UK funded scientists led the development of the Human Papillomavirus Virus vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90% of cervical cancers in the UK.

The charity also funded many large clinical trials looking at the effectiveness of the drug tamoxifen and the research shaped the way the drug is used to treat breast cancer today.

Andy Curran, chief executive of Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue as headline sponsor for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, with the opportunity to encourage participation across the country.

“By working to raise funds for life-saving research, we can move towards a future where people live longer and healthier lives, free from the fear of cancer.”