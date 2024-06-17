Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘The clock is the property of Marks and Spencer’

Time has run out for the shop, but Marks and Spencer won't say what will happen to their clock in Sunderland. | NW

There is uncertainty over the future of the familiar and much-loved clock hanging from the former Marks and Spencer on Sunderland's High Street West.

M&S closed the branch on May 25, upsetting many customers who had shopped there for decades, with the nearest outlet now seven miles away from Sunderland city centre.

But although the shop has been abandoned by the retailer, it is hoped that the ornate green and gold clock, although not currently working, can be preserved. The timepiece bears the Marks and Spencer name.

M&S hold the lease on the empty three-storey building until March 2027. It is the property of Sunderland City Council. However, the council has told the Echo that the clock belongs to the retailer.

The Echo has approached Marks and Spencer with questions about the distinctive clock, but is yet to receive an answer.

A council spokesperson said: “The clock is the property of Marks and Spencer, whose lease on the property runs until 2027.

“No discussion has yet taken place regarding the retailer’s plans for the fixture.”