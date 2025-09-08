Courtesy of Natasha Devon / SWNS

A puppy was killed and a teenager hospitalised after a shocking attack by two registered XL bully dogs.

Nikita Devon, 18, was walking dog Maisie, a 16-week-old cocker spaniel when two of the banned dogs "escaped" from a nearby home. The family say the dogs ripped Maisie from the teen's arms, before "ragging" her about like a toy, "pulling" the puppy between them, before one let go, and bit Nikita.

Nearby workmen, who climbed on top of their van for safety, tried to help Nikita - but she would not leave Maisie's side. Vet later confirmed Maisie suffered a broken jaw and puncture wounds to her head, face, neck and body, the family say.

Police are investigating the attack in Ferryhill, County Durham. Nikita's sister Natasha, 23, a carer, said: "This has left us utterly traumatised, without our beloved pet and without any support. Maisie was one of our family and we loved her so much.

Courtesy of Natasha Devon / SWNS

"We were just sitting in the street and holding her - none of us could stop crying. Nobody expects this to happen in their own street. It just doesn't feel safe anymore. It's one thing having rules about leads and muzzles, but surely there should be rules about shutting these dogs in.

"How can you keep dogs like that and fail to fence them in properly, and how can they not have noticed that two massive dogs had run out, and not heard the screaming and come to help?"

The family got Maisie on June 27 as a companion for 17-year-old Yorkshire terrier Benji. Police were called and attended within ten minutes of the attack, at around 12.30pm on Wednesday (3), outside Nikita's home she shares with her mum Mellissa, 49, a carer, and dad Steven, 52, who works in a factory.

Natasha added: "They went into the house and told everyone the dogs were extremely dangerous and we all had to go inside while they brought them out. They confirmed they were XL bully dogs and they took them away in a van.

Courtesy of Natasha Devon / SWNS

"The dogs were very loud and frightening. Nikita was in so much shock she was just shaking and crying. This was such an awful thing to happen to us. Maisie made a huge impact in a very short time and we're utterly devastated without her."

A Durham Police spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a dog attack in Grasmere Road, Ferryhill, at around 12.30pm on Wednesday (September 3). Officers attended and one of our dog handlers removed two XL Bully dogs that are believed to have escaped from an address and mauled a Cocker Spaniel puppy before biting a woman.

"Sadly, the puppy was deceased at the scene. The woman’s injuries were not believed to be serious and she made her own way to hospital. Both dogs had XL Bully certificates. The dogs' owners - a man and woman in their 20s - are currently assisting officers in their investigation which is ongoing."