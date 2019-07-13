Public share fond memories of Golden Lion pub following devastating fire in South Hylton
Readers share happy memories of Golden Lion pub following devastating fire in the early hours of Saturday, July 13.
Crews were called out in the early hours the morning to a large blaze at the pub.
Four fire engines rushed to the scene and an aerial ladder platform was used to tackle to fire overnight.
Fire crews left the scene earlier this afternoon.
Our readers shared their happy memories at the Golden Lion:
Leanne Fraser: “Aww very sad to see, good memories there.”
Susan Dixon: “How sad, had my wedding reception there in 1986.”
Linda Copeland: “Another part of village history lost. Let's hope someone will restore and bring Golden Lion back. Lots of happy memories in there very sad news.”
Liz Collier: “Lots of happy memories in there, very sad news.”
Deveron Patton: “Fond memories there of my mam’s 40th birthday and Mam/dad’s evening wedding party.”
Sandra Ross: “Oh no I had my wedding reception there in 1979 and in 2012 the wake for my husband and 2 months later my daughters 40th I can't believe it.”
Wendy Weightman: “Awww how sad I had many good nights there back in the late 70s.”
Barbara Hill: “Such a shame, had my wedding there.”
Jennifer Lockwood: “What a shame, happy memories.”
Gillian Atkinson: “Had my 21st birthday party in here back in 81. Had some great times. Such a shame.”
Bell Duke: “Aw what a shame we have had some lovely parties in there.”